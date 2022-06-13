JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Fans: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: Ben Roethlisberger #7 and JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace ahead of a regular season game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Despite JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, he still has a lot of love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith-Schuster came back to Pittsburgh over the weekend to give the fans a proper goodbye since everything moved so quickly.

Fans got to wait in line to talk to him and have stuff signed by him as he got to say bye to them.

"So I'm here on Sunday, and it's very important to me and Pittsburgh," Smith-Schuster said. "I was kind of just moving too fast, leaving Pittsburgh to go to KC. I really didn't have a goodbye to all of my fans and all of my supporters since I've been here for five years, so me and my team decided to come out here and do a pop-up shop and give out free merch."

"We have 3,000 merch in inventory so we're giving it out for free and all of the extra merch that's being bought, all proceeds go to charity. It's all about giving back to people who have supported you since day one."

Steelers fans loved this message and are excited to see how he does with the Chiefs in 2022.

Smith-Schuster finished his Steelers tenure with 3,855 yards receiving and 26 touchdowns off 323 receptions.