JuJu Smith-Schuster Looking Good Early: Chiefs Fans React

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Some NFL fans were surprised when JuJu Smith-Schuster took a one-year "prove it" deal with the Kansas City Chiefs over the offseason.

It comes after racking up 800+ receiving yards in three of his last four seasons in Pittsburgh.

That said, it's looking like a solid bet as Smith-Schuster has been impressive during training camp. Per Pete Sweeney, Smith-Schuster looks like he'll be the go-to wide receiver during the season.

"Speaking of Smith-Schuster — Marquez Valdes-Scantling looked like he could be the go-to WR in OTAs, but at training camp, through my looks, it's been Smith-Schuster. I'm now tending to think he'll be the second-most targeted Chiefs pass-catcher behind TE Travis Kelce in 2022," Sweeney tweeted.

Chiefs fans are pretty excited about this development.

Smith-Schuster will be looking to stay healthy this year after a shoulder injury limited him to just two games last year.

If he does, he has a chance to set a new career high in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.