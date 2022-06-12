JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He's Open To Steelers Return

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Steelers won 27-3. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the way Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the Pittsburgh Steelers, one would think he'd avoid returning to the team like a plague.

But a recent comment that Smith-Schuster made indicates that he's not opposed to returning one day. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith-Schuster recently appeared at a fan event in Pittsburgh.

At one point, a fan told Smith-Schuster not to throw away any of his old Steelers gear for when he comes back one day. In response, Smith-Schuster acknowledged that he could return to the Steelers in the future.

“I could see myself back here. Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me.”

In five seasons with the Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had a knack for scoring long touchdowns, leading the NFL in longest reception two years in a row.

But Smith-Schuster didn't exactly endear himself to head coach Mike Tomlin with some of his behavior on social media. He has also battled frequent injuries, missing 12 games in 2021.

His behavior, injuries and ultimately declining production on the field caused the Steelers to let him hit free agency in 2022. He signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs and is expected to have a starting job this season.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster ever play for the Pittsburgh Steelers again?