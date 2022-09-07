JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Encouraging News Before Week 1

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this weekend in a battle against the Arizona Cardinals.

The contest will likely feature plenty of offense, which means both teams never every weapon to be at their disposal. Unfortunately, the Cardinals will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six weeks of the season.

The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill in a trade, but added veteran wide receiver JuJu smith-Schuster in free agency. After dealing with a knee injury in camp, it sound like JuJu is ready to go.

“Knee is great. Just a couple of minor issues,” Smith-Schuster said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “It’s fully healed.”

Smith-Schuster should be a major part of the Chiefs offense during the 2022 season. Both he and fellow free agency addition Marquez Valdes-Scantling give the Chiefs viable weapons after losing Hill in a trade.

Of course, star tight end Travis Kelce will be heavily targeted this season as well.