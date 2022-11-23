Julian Edelman Admits He Nearly Left Patriots After 1 Signing

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman was a Patriots man through and through during his time in the NFL, playing all 11 seasons in New England.

That being said, the former wide receiver star recently revealed that he almost went to a different team. In his new documentary episode, Julian Edelman: A Football Life, he recalled his near breaking point before the 2013 season.

His consideration was sparked by Bill Belichick's decision to sign Danny Amendola on a five-year contract after letting Wes Welker walk in free agency.

Edleman wanted the "keys to the Cadillac."

“I was hurt,” Edelman said, per NESN. “I did everything Coach (Bill Belichick) said, gave four years of my life, and then (the Patriots sign Amendola). I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off. I was like, ‘Dude, you’re coming to take my keys to the Cadillac? Dog, what’s going on? I’m over here on a minimum deal. This guy’s getting $34 mil?’ “

Edelman said he took a visit with the Giants and nearly signed with the New York organization.

“Looking back on it, I had nothing,” Edelman said. “I (had done) nothing in the league. But as a kid, as a young guy, experiencing that for the first time, I was like, ‘(Expletive) Belichick. (Expletive) the Patriots. I hate everyone here. How are you going to do this to me?’ I took a visit to the New York Giants, and they offered me a contract.”