Breaking: Patriots WR Julian Edelman Arrested On Saturday Night

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots looks on.FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Edelman, 33, was reportedly arrested in Beverly Hills, California.

TMZ Sports reports that the Patriots wide receiver was arrested for allegedly jumping onto someone else’s Mercedes-Benz car.

It’s unclear why Edelman allegedly jumped onto the hood.

Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way … Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage.
Bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown.
Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends.

Edelman is one week removed from the end of his 2019 NFL season. The Patriots lost to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card round last Saturday.

The 33-year-old wide receiver is coming off a 100-catch, 1,117 yard season in 2019. He played through multiple injuries this year and will reportedly need offseason surgery.


