Julian Edelman Asked About Potential NFL Comeback

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Could Julian Edelman be making a comeback? He didn't completely rule out the possibility in a recent interview.

Edelman made an appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Croatia over the weekend and had a fascinating answer to the million-dollar question.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

This would seem to rule out the possibility of Edelman joining forces with Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay. The two spent 11 seasons together in New England before Brady left for Tampa Bay.

Edelman then played one more season (2020) before officially announcing his retirement.

For his career, he finished with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns while catching 620 passes.

He'd definitely be a bit rusty if he made a comeback, but there's no doubt he'd still be able to produce in today's game.