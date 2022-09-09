Julian Edelman Asked If He's Concerned About Patriots Offense

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this offseason, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have yet to name a new play caller.

Throughout the 2022 preseason, offensive play calling duties were split between Belichick, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Matt Patricia.

During a recent appearance on The Greg Hill Show, former Patriots star Julian Edelman was asked if he had any concern for the team's offense heading into the 2022 season.

"I do. I do share that concern," he said.

Patricia seemed to take the majority of play-calling reps during the preseason and handled offensive possessions when Mac Jones was on the field — but Belichick refuses to name him as the official offensive play caller.

Edelman believes the Patriots' offense will be a "collaborative effort."

"I think it's going to be a collaborative effort. I think it's going to be Bill, Judge and Matty P," he said.

It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of system the Patriots use during their season-opening matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.