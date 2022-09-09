Julian Edelman Asked If He's Concerned About Patriots Offense
Following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this offseason, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have yet to name a new play caller.
Throughout the 2022 preseason, offensive play calling duties were split between Belichick, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Matt Patricia.
During a recent appearance on The Greg Hill Show, former Patriots star Julian Edelman was asked if he had any concern for the team's offense heading into the 2022 season.
"I do. I do share that concern," he said.
Patricia seemed to take the majority of play-calling reps during the preseason and handled offensive possessions when Mac Jones was on the field — but Belichick refuses to name him as the official offensive play caller.
Edelman believes the Patriots' offense will be a "collaborative effort."
"I think it's going to be a collaborative effort. I think it's going to be Bill, Judge and Matty P," he said.
It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of system the Patriots use during their season-opening matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.