Julian Edelman Didn't Receive Call From Buccaneers: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When news came down that the Buccaneers signed a veteran slot receiver this week, many speculated that it could be longtime Brady target Julian Edelman.

... not Cole Beasley.

Appearing on Paramount+'s "Inside the NFL," Edelman was asked by James Brown if he was going to be signing with Tampa Bay. To which the former Super Bowl MVP responded forlornly:

I don't wanna talk about this. They just signed Cole Beasley... I didn't get a call.

Fans reacted to Edelman's admission on social media.

"Why am I crying," one user said.

"Didn’t he say no when Tom asked him 2 years ago?" another asked. "He was adamant he wouldn’t play for another team."

"When the [expletive] did they sign Cole Beasley," another fan tweeted.

"No disrespect but he is 36 and hasn’t played in 2 years. It’s over my guy."

Julian Edelman last played in 2020 where he logged only six games. Prior to that he spent the majority of his previous 10 seasons in New England as Tom Brady's go-to receiver.