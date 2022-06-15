Julian Edelman Doesn't Rule Out NFL Comeback: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 4: Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots is interviewed at a press conference naming him MVP of Super Bowl LIII on February 4, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman retired after the 2020 NFL season following a 12-year career. But is he keeping the door open at all for a potential comeback?

At a recent event, Edelman was asked if he'd return to the NFL to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reunite with quarterback Tom Brady. Edelman replied with "I don't know. We'll see."

Per NESN, Edelman said that if he were to come back to the NFL, he'd probably want to rejoin the New England Patriots. He made it clear that he loves the Patriots and considers himself a Patriot for life.

“That’s called a little teaser,” Edelman added. “We’ll see. We’re staying in shape, but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxboro Forever.”

But NFL fans aren't necessarily sure if they want to see that:

Julian Edelman joined the Patriots in 2009 after going in the seventh round of the draft. Despite playing quarterback in college, he joined them as a wide receiver and return man, and quickly found his niche in the team.

In the years that followed, Edelman's role with the team would grow bigger and bigger until he became a full-time receiver in 2013. Between 2013 and 2019 he had three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Edelman won three Super Bowls but never made the Pro Bowl. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

At 36 years of age, Julian Edelman may still have enough athleticism to come back.

But will he?