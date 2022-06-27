Julian Edelman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman had a much calmer statement about Jimmy Garoppolo than Martellus Bennett did.

Edelman made an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and was asked to read a quote from Bennett. He absolutely went in on Garoppolo when all three were in New England.

Bennett called Garoppolo a "b*tch and that "You can't win with a b"tch for a quarterback."

Edelman then went into the story behind the quote.

"It was week 3, like the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills or the New York Jets and he hurts his non-throwing shoulder," Edelman said. "His left shoulder. Jacoby (Brissett) came in and led us to the win and then the next week, (we found out) Jacoby tore the ligaments in his thumb against the Week 3 team. So, we go into Week 4 and Jimmy was practicing and decided not to play. Jacoby played with no ligaments in his thumb, which you can't do as a quarterback."

"A lot of guys got mad about it. I'm not gonna lie, I got mad about it. I sacrificed my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that, ribs, broken ribs, shoulders, etc. I can understand why Marty thinks like that."

This is a pretty crazy story about a former teammate.

Garoppolo ended up being traded to the San Francisco 49ers shortly after that game took place.

Right now, it's unknown if he'll be on the 49ers next season, even though Trey Lance is set to be the starting quarterback.