Julian Edelman Has Interesting Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman hung up the cleats and retired before the 2021 season.

Since then, the 36-year-old ex-Patriots wideout has been the subject of several rumors regarding a potential return to the NFL gridiron.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Edelman shared an interesting response when asked about his post-playing life.

“I miss it more this year than I did last year,” Edelman said on Tuesday. “I miss waking up in August, going to the field and smelling the fresh-cut grass, seeing the sprinklers just finished. Seeing our equipment guys just finishing setting all the stuff out. The locker room. The fellas. The competition.

“Now, being in my second year out, I can actually miss it because last year it was still ingrained in my head. That last year was rough. Football is not fun when you’re bruised — when you feel like (expletive).”

In his official retirement announcement, Edelman cited a variety of injury issues as his main reason for calling it quits. But now with two years of recovery time under his belt, he's more open to a possible return.

He didn't rule out joining a playoff team later this season.

“I’ll tell you right now, if I had three weeks, three maybe four weeks — beginning of the season, absolutely not," Edelman said. "But if there’s a team vying for a playoff run, guy goes down. Could I get ready? I probably could. … You can never say never."

For now, Edelman will continue his broadcasting role with Inside the NFL on Paramount Plus.