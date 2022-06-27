Julian Edelman Makes His Opinion On Bill Belichick Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman had a great answer when he was asked about his former head coach on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

He was asked to do his best Belichick impression and he confirmed that Belichick was tired of Edelman impersonating him on television all the time.

"I just saw him," Edelman said. "I went and visited the team. He was like, 'Look, if I have to turn on the f*cking TV and see you doing me every f*cking day, what are we f*cking doing?' That's what he would say to me. I’m still scared of the guy. He's like the Emperor."

Edelman played for Belichick for 11 seasons and won three Super Bowls with him. He also racked up 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns off 620 receptions for his career.

He ended up retiring following the 2020 season.

Even though Belichick doesn't like Edelman's impersonations, Edelman is still going to keep doing them due to how popular they are.