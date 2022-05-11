Julian Edelman Not Buying Tom Brady Decision: Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Tom Brady agreed to a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports that makes him the network's lead NFL analyst when his playing days are over.

Of course, this deal is contingent on Brady's eventual retirement from the game of football.

After the news broke, Brady's former New England teammate Julian Edelman took to Twitter with a hilarious message.

Showing an edited photo of Brady in the booth with a long grey beard, Edelman implied that the all-time great QB won't be retiring anytime soon.

"'When he retires' #BelieveItWhenISeeIT," the retired wide receiver wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Edelman.

"You think Tom will ever allow himself to go grey? I don’t think it’s possible," one fan joked.

"Edelman and Brady are obviously still friends. This is gold," another added.

Brady originally retired after the conclusion of the Buccaneers' 2021 season. But after just two months, the superstar signal caller decided he would return for the 2022 campaign.

It's unclear when exactly the 44-year-old QB will call it quits. Perhaps once he completes he's "unfinished business" with the Bucs.