Julian Edelman Not Ruling Out Return: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When New England Patriots players retire, they tend not to stay retired for very longer.

Well, that was the case for at least two recent Patriots. Both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski announced their retirements from the game of football. Sure, Brady was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time, but he's still a former Patriot.

Now, another retired Patriots player could be joining them. In a recent interview, retired wide receiver Julian Edelman said he's feeling good and isn't ruling out a return to the NFL.

My body feels good. There’s some deficiencies here and there, but I feel extremely better than I did the last year-and-a-half of my career," he said. "That’s why you get interested, so you kick it up a little bit here and there and you analyze. You don’t make decisions. And that’s what I’m doing."

Naturally, his comments caused quite the stir on social media. Patriots fans only want to see him play in New England.

"Jules keeps teasing a return which is great and all but if he comes back and goes anywhere but the Patriots I will be a pile of emotions," one fan said.

"Don’t hurt me Jules," said another Patriots fan.

Will Edelman make a return to the NFL?