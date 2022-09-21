Julian Edelman On Bucs Signing Cole Beasley: "I Didn't Get A Call"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley is the newest member of Tom Brady's receiving corps on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one former receiver who worked with Tom Brady couldn't be less thrilled.

Appearing on Inside the NFL with James Brown, Phil Simms and Michael Irvin, former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman said that he didn't want to talk about Beasley signing with the Bucs. He lamented that he didn't "get a call" from Brady or the Bucs about joining.

"I don't want to talk about this. They just signed Cole Beasley," Edelman said. "I didn't get a call."

Sad music begins to play in the Paramount+ clip. But it's hard to tell if Edelman was being serious or not. Most likely, he didn't really care and was just hamming it up for the cameras.

Fans in the comments to Dov Kleiman's repost of the video took it a little more seriously though:

"The trolling is fun to hear about but he has serious knee issues , not a chance he would return," one user replied.

"Bucs still trust their depth guys and signing Edelman for half a year wouldn’t be worth releasing guys like Miller and Perriman who will help us post Brady," wrote another.

"Jules will stay retired as a Patriot," a third asserted.

Julian Edelman retired after the 2020 NFL season and seems more than content in the role he has as an NFL analyst.