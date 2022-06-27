Julian Edelman On Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett had some very harsh words for Jimmy Garoppolo from when the two were teammates. To the surprise of many, Patriots legend Julian Edelman seemed to agree.

During a recent appearance on I Am Athlete, Edelman read a quote from Bennett where the former tight end ripped Garoppolo for caring more about himself than the team. Edelman responded to it saying, "I can understand why Marty thinks like that."

The former Patriots wide receiver then explained that back in 2016, Garoppolo suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and decided not to play an upcoming game. Meanwhile, backup Jacoby Brissett tore ligaments in the thumb on his throwing hand but still played.

After seeing that quote from Edelman, NFL fans got pretty upset with Garoppolo. Some believe this is a really bad sign for Garoppolo's character.

Ultimately, whatever decisions Jimmy Garoppolo made worked out for him. He got traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season and signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract in the ensuing offseason.

Garoppolo made it worth the 49ers' while though. After getting healthy in 2019, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl - a losing effort to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two years later, he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game but lost to the rival Los Angeles Rams.

