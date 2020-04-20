Julian Edelman Reacts To The Patriots’ New Uniforms

The Spun

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots looks on.

The quarterback position isn’t the only thing that will look different in New England this fall.

The Patriots, who lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay in free agency, unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season on Monday morning.

“The Patriots unveiled the team’s new uniforms Monday morning, the first change to the primary uniform in 20 years. What was previously known as the Patriots alternate uniform has been promoted to the team’s home primary, and an entirely new version has been unveiled for away games,” the Patriots announced.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman appears to be a fan of the new look.

“Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good,” he wrote on Twitter.

What quarterback will be wearing that new uniform under center when the season starts? That remains to be seen.

There’s increasing speculation that the Patriots could make a big move in the NFL Draft, though. Stay tuned…

