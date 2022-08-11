Julian Edelman Reacts To Longtime Patriots Teammate's Retirement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring out to running back James White today after he announced his retirement from football. One of them comes from his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman.

Taking to Instagram, Edelman thanked White for being his teammate during their years in New England together. He included pictures of the two together and referred to third down plays as "Third and James White" because of White's reliability in that situation.

“My brother on and off the field,” Edelman said in his Instagram Story, via NESN. “Third and James White. Congrats on the career bubs. @sweetfeet”

White and Edelman played seven NFL seasons together. They won three Super Bowls and appeared in a fourth.

Even though James White played running back, he was one of the Patriots' most reliable receivers out of the backfield for his entire tenure with the team.

White caught 381 passes for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns, mostly out of the backfield. He reeled in a whopping 74.6-percent of his targets. To put that number into perspective, even the sure-handed Edelman and Rob Gronkowski caught less than 66-percent of passes.

White's greatest contribution came in Super Bowl LI though. He had over 110 receiving yards and three total touchdowns - including the game-winner in overtime - to cap off the comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

A spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame surely awaits him.