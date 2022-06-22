Julian Edelman Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Retirement Decision

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

For nearly a decade Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were teammates and two of Tom Brady's favorite targets on the New England Patriots. With Gronkowski retiring, Edelman has a message for his longtime friend.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Edelman declared that Gronkowski was a one of a kind. He wished him love moving forward with his career.

“There will only ever be one Gronk. Love you bro. #FoxboroForever," Edelman wrote.

Edelman's two posts included pictures and drawings of the two together. Some of the images were plays on the classic Calvin & Hobbes comics.

The tweet already has over 16,000 likes on Twitter and thousands more on Instagram.

Julian Edelman was only one year into his NFL career when the Patriots drafted Rob Gronkowski. The year after he arrived, the Patriots went on a historic run, making the AFC Championship eight straight times and going to the Super Bowl five times, winning three.

Gronkowski was one of the NFL's most dominant tight ends during that span. He was a regular on the Pro Bowl and All-Pro squads.

Edelman was a superb receiver in his own right but never made the Pro Bowl. However, in their final game together, he won the Super Bowl MVP award.

Edelman retired after the 2020 season. Gronkowski retired after the 2018 Super Bowl win before returning in 2020 and retiring after 2021.