Julian Edelman Reveals “Fun Fact” About Tom Brady

Julian Edelman is conflicted on who to root for in tomorrow night’s matchup between his former quarterback and his former team.

Posting a video on Instagram Saturday, Edelman shared his betting advice for Tom Brady’s homecoming game on Sunday night.

While he acknowledged that this was a tough decision, “like picking between mom and dad,” the retired wide receiver decided to go with the New England Patriots squad that gave him his 11-year NFL career.

To justify his pick, Edelman gave a pretty hilarious “fun fact” about his former QB.

“In games where Tom Brady starts, the Patriots are 187 and 127 against the spread,” he wrote. “And fun fact… Tom Brady has never beaten the New England Patriots.

“Patriots +7.”

Of course Brady has never beaten the Patriots, because this will be his first game against his former team since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season.

Throughout the week leading up to this highly-anticipated homecoming, Brady has downplayed the emotional impact that this game will likely have on him. Edelman, a longtime friend and former favorite target of Brady’s, thinks he knows how much this game will mean to the all-time great QB.

“He definitely wants to go out there and put some points up,” Edelman said recently on the Ryen Russillo Podcast. “That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s very competitive, and we’d all be ignorant to say there wasn’t a little extra on this game.”

Tomorrow night’s game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in Gillette Stadium — and Edelman and the rest of the football world will be watching on the edge of their seats.