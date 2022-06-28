Julian Edelman Reveals His 1 Main Worry For The Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman is always keeping tabs on his former team.

He spent over a decade playing with the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls before officially announcing his retirement.

Edelman knows how good second-year quarterback Mac Jones is, but he's worried that the team's defense may let him down.

“They (early 2000s Patriots) weren’t tossing the ball out after the stadium. It was a defensive-built team,” Edelman said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast (first transcribed by NESN). “That’s the thing that I’m worried about with the Patriots. Is their defense gonna be there to allow Mac to have this slow progression into becoming what he becomes?”

Jones finished his rookie season with 3,801 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

New England's defense was also second in the league last season in opponents' points per game (17.8).

If that number regresses as Edelman fears, it could be a much different season up in Foxborough.