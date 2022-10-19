Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England.

Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.

Zappe finished last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with 309 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots got back to .500 with a 38-15 win.

That's led to former Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman thinking that Zappe should be the starter going forward if he keeps playing at this level.

"If Zappe continues to play the way he's playing right now, he has to be the starter," Edelman said. "Mac Jones will be coming off a high-ankle sprain. His strength in the pocket is his ability to move. If he can't stick his foot in the ground, there's going to be some deficiencies. Zappe marched Mac's best game last year on the road."

Right now, it's still up in the air about who will start for the Patriots next Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

They'll have to keep seeing how Jones' ankle responds in practice throughout the week.