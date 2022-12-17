Julian Edelman Said He's Received Calls From 3 NFL Teams

Julian Edelman retired from football after the 2020 season — but NFL teams are apparently still interested in his services.

Edelman says he's received calls from three NFL teams already this season.

He turned each of these teams down. He said the only way he would consider returning is if he got a call from a title-contending New England Patriots team.

"The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that's a contender," he said, per Pats insider Phil Perry.

Edelman played all 11 of his NFL seasons in New England. He retired after the 2020 season, citing the toll that more than a decade of NFL action took on his body. The former wide receiver has now had nearly two full seasons to recover as he works as a broadcast analyst.

This year's Patriots team is no where near title contention. The 2022 team is 7-6 and fighting to remain in the postseason picture.