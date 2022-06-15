Julian Edelman Says He Would Only Play For 1 NFL Team If He Came Back

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Former Patriots slot receiver Julian Edelman doesn't appear to be closing the door on his NFL career just yet.

Speaking on the possibility of coming out of retirement (and teaming up with Tom Brady again) over the weekend, Edelman said, “I don’t know, we’ll see."

“That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

The 36-year-old spent all 12 years of his professional football career with the Patriots, 11 of which were alongside current Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Few quarterback-receiver combos were as in-sync as Brady and Edelman during their days in New England. Reportedly, the two remain very close to this day.

After retiring last April, the former Super Bowl MVP signed on with Showtime's "Inside the NFL."

Since then, Edelman has maintained that he has no regrets walking away from the game when he did and has shut down the idea of reuniting with Brady a couple of times.

That said, circumstances change. And after seeing TB12 accomplish what he did with former Pats teammate Rob Gronkowski down in Tampa a year ago, Julian Edelman could find himself similarly unretiring.