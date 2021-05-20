Julian Edelman Sends Another Clear Message About His Future

Unlike longtime New England staples Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, it appears Julian Edelman is a Patriot for life.

After the veteran wide receiver announced his retirement earlier this offseason, it wasn’t long before Edelman-to-Tampa Bay rumors began to surface. Retiring from the Patriots because of nagging knee injury issues, some people wondered if the 11-year NFL pro could make a comeback with the Buccaneers if he recovers.

After retiring from the Patriots back in 2018, Gronkowski returned to the league in 2020 to join his former QB in Tampa Bay. When asked if Edelman could take this same path, Gronk jokingly responded that there’s a “69 percent” chance his former wide receiver teammate joins the Bucs.

Later taking a more serious tone, the four-time All-Pro TE said “He’ll be back…He’ll be back. Yeah,” per TMZSports.

Edelman himself though seems to disagree with this take. During his official retirement announcement, the longtime slot receiver emphasized that his injuries would no longer allow him to play the game and that he was “honored and proud” to retire as a Patriot.

During a recent appearance on The Michael Irvin Podcast, Edelman reiterated his commitment to retiring as a “one-team guy.”

“My knee’s breaking down, I’m not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman said, per New England insider Ben Volin. “I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all times, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”

On the @michaelirvin88 podcast today, Edelman says he’s not worried about the Hall of Fame, says he has nothing left to prove and that he’s a “one team guy” pic.twitter.com/CNG2Ste03C — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 20, 2021

With his playing days now firmly in the rearview, Edelman will look towards the next phase of his career. Just over a week after his retirement announcement, the former WR standout took a job as an analyst for Inside the NFL.