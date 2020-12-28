Julian Edelman’s Future In New England Is Reportedly ‘Uncertain’

As an injury-prone, 34-year-old wide receiver, Julian Edelman’s future in the NFL has already been called into question. That being said, the star wideout certainly still has a few more years in the tank.

But, according to ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Edelman’s future with the with the New England Patriots is reportedly more “uncertain” that you may expect.

The Patriots didn’t activate Edelman off the injury report today and likely won’t before New England’s final game next Sunday.

The #Patriots are not activating WR Julian Edelman from Injured Reserve today, which is not a surprise. And it’s unlikely that he plays next week. Edelman’s season is almost certainly over — and at age 34, his future is uncertain, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Julian Edelman reaggravated a knee injury during a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. The Patriots’ WR1 underwent surgery to repair the injury soon after. Since then, Edelman has missed eight straight games — forcing undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers to take over as the lead receiver.

After Edelman was cleared to rejoin practice in Week 15, many thought he would return by the end of the season.

With reports indicating a return as unlikely, you have to wonder what the Patriots have planned for their long-time star.

After going 6-8 on the season, New England will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Now that the Tom Brady era is over, it may be time for the franchise to cut ties with its aging dynasty players and move into a rebuild.

In a scenario like this, Edelman would likely be the first to go.

Even though the playoffs are already out of reach, the Patriots will look to end their season on a high note with wins over Buffalo and New York.

New England kicks off against the Bills tonight at 8:15 p.m. E.T.