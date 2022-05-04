Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six.

Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC."

Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision on Thursday, May 12th at 12:00 PM ET live on CBS Sports HQ."

At 6-foot-8, 175-pounds, Julian Phillips is a lengthy wing that originally committed to LSU. But, after Will Wade's firing, the touted prospect decided reopen his recruitment.

Stating:

I would first like to say thank you to Coach [Will] Wade and the staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Louisiana State University. Thank you also to the fans and everyone along the way who gave their endless support. But due to the recent changes within the staff, I have been granted my release from the university and will be reopening my recruitment. I look forward to the journey of finding a new home.

Since then, the No. 2 power forward in this year's class has seen reignited interest with a heavy SEC-lean.