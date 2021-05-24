The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Julio Jones’ Big Announcement

Julio Jones wearing his helmet and visor during warmups.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons walks back to the line during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Julio Jones made quite the announcement about his future with the Atlanta Falcons during an “appearance” on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed this morning.

Shannon Sharpe, a co-host for the show, called up Jones on speakerphone. The former NFL tight end asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

“Oh no, I’m outta there, man,” Jones could be heard saying.

Sharpe then asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Jones was spotted wearing a Cowboys hoodie earlier this month. The star wide receiver said that he simply wants to play for a winning team.

This was a pretty wild moment on live television for multiple reasons:

  1. Julio Jones has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the Atlanta Falcons
  2. Julio Jones made this announcement on live television, though it was unclear if Julio Jones knew he was on live television

The NFL world is pretty amazed by this turn of events.

It certainly was a great television moment, though you have to feel for Jones if he didn’t realize he was on live television.

Either way, the truth has come out: Julio Jones no longer wants to play for the Falcons.

Where should he end up?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.