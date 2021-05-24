NFL World Reacts To Julio Jones’ Big Announcement

Julio Jones made quite the announcement about his future with the Atlanta Falcons during an “appearance” on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed this morning.

Shannon Sharpe, a co-host for the show, called up Jones on speakerphone. The former NFL tight end asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

“Oh no, I’m outta there, man,” Jones could be heard saying.

Sharpe then asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Jones was spotted wearing a Cowboys hoodie earlier this month. The star wide receiver said that he simply wants to play for a winning team.

Shannon Sharpe just cold called Julio Jones and asked him if he was going to Dallas. This needs to be apart of every day content. pic.twitter.com/0ZA6dve6xn — KeatonItReal (@KeatonItReal_) May 24, 2021

This was a pretty wild moment on live television for multiple reasons:

Julio Jones has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones made this announcement on live television, though it was unclear if Julio Jones knew he was on live television

The NFL world is pretty amazed by this turn of events.

This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he's "out of there" when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn't want to go to the Cowboys. "I want to win." Holy cow. I don't think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021

Julio Jones to ATL ✌️ Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/PtkEMJ186l — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2021

Did….did Julio know that he was on live TV here? I don't think Shannon is a malicious dude but I really hope that he made sure that Julio was aware of who was listening but if he *didn't* know…wow. https://t.co/yV9ktXjws3 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 24, 2021

Julio Jones after finding out he was on live television pic.twitter.com/sDlLXYBa24 — All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) May 24, 2021

Julio Jones to @ShannonSharpe on Atlanta: “I’m outta there.” Jones on where he wants to go: “I wanna win.” So there you have it. pic.twitter.com/7VI5dlADBC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2021

Great TV moment: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are talking about whether Julio Jones will go play for the Cowboys or not… so @ShannonSharpe pulls out his phone to call Julio, Julio picks up and they talk about it live on air 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wRkoPYm7Se — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 24, 2021

It certainly was a great television moment, though you have to feel for Jones if he didn’t realize he was on live television.

Either way, the truth has come out: Julio Jones no longer wants to play for the Falcons.

Where should he end up?