Julio Jones Announces Decision On His Future With Falcons

Julio Jones‘ time with the Atlanta Falcons appears to have come to an end.

While the Falcons have yet to trade their longtime star wide receiver, Jones has made it clear that he is done with the franchise.

During Monday morning’s Undisputed episode, Shannon Sharpe got Jones on speakerphone. He asked Jones point-blank if he wants to be traded by the Falcons.

Jones said that he is “out of there.”

Sharpe also asked Jones if he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. The star wide receiver was spotted wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie over the weekend. Jones’ answer to that question was less clear, as he simply said he wants to win.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Falcons were seeking a first-round pick for Jones prior to the NFL Draft. However, the NFC South franchise might be willing to take less for him now.

“So what would it take for the Falcons to part with Jones? I think they’d probably do it for a second-round pick at this point. That said, I also think there’s some logic to hanging on to him. His contract would be a lot easier trade after this year, and the idea of having Pitts, Jones and Calvin Ridley together, even for just a year, has to be enticing,” Breer wrote on Monday morning.

With Jones making his intentions known, though, perhaps the asking price will drop.