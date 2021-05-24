Julio Jones Appears To Have Eliminated 1 Trade Destination

Julio Jones has made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta. The star wide receiver made an “appearance” on Undisputed on Monday morning and told Shannon Sharpe that he’s done with the Falcons.

“I’m out of there,” Jones said during a phone call.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has since provided some details on the situation.

“The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues,” he reports.

Several teams have been suggested as potential destinations for Jones – even the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys are pretty stacked at the wide receivers position, you can never discount Jerry Jones’ interest in making a big move. Jones fueled some Cowboys speculation when he was spotted wearing a Dallas hoodie over the weekend.

However, Jones told Sharpe that he’s not going to Dallas.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, man,” he said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”

There will likely be several teams interested in making a move for Jones, though the Falcons’ asking price might be a bit steep right now.

But maybe Jones’ comments on live television could prompt that asking price to drop.