Julio Jones Expected To Have Major Impact: Fans React

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Julio Jones is reportedly up to his old tricks.

According to Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, the former All-Pro wideout has "returned to his old self" with the NFL season right around the corner.

Fans reacted to Bowles' Julio comments on Wednesday.

"Love to hear that," one user said.

"Of course he did," another replied. "Do you think Todd is going to say 'yeah Julio sucks he kind of reminds me of Laquon Treadwell with his game speed now and I don't think Tom is going to target him this year.'"

"Lying>>>>" another fan commented.

"Fantastic."

The Julio we saw in Tennessee last year was not the all-decade talent that we were accustomed to seeing. Hopefully, Bowles is right and the seven-time Pro Bowler is primed for a return to form.