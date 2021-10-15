Julio Jones Gives Encouraging Update Ahead Of Bills-Titans Game

The NFL world had some pretty lofty expectations for Julio Jones when he joined the Titans’ talented offensive unit earlier this offseason. But so far through his first season in Tennessee, injuries have hampered his ability to get things going.

After leaving a Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Jones missed the next two contests with a hamstring injury.

The two-time NFL receiving leader returned to practice after his two week absence on Wednesday. Since then, he’s notched full participation in two straight workouts.

On Friday, Jones gave the news Tennessee fans have been waiting for.

“I feel great. I did everything I need to do,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”

Through his first three games without injury, the 32-year-old wideout logged 12 receptions for 204 yards and zero touchdowns. The vast majority of that production came in Week 2 when he lit up the Seattle Seahawks for 128 yards on six receptions. In each of his other two outings, he was limited to just three catches and less than 50 yards.

In addition to Jones, Pro-Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown also missed time recently with a similar hamstring issue. With Brown returning for Week 5 and cleared for full participation this week, the Titans will look to improve their struggling passing attack with a big-time matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.