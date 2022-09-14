Julio Jones On Injury Report: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

Unfortunately, it seems like that win came with a significant price. Several of the Buccaneers wide receivers popped up on the injury report ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Julio Jones was one of the five Buccaneers wide receivers on the injury report today. The future Hall of Famer is dealing with a knee injury before a massive divisional showdown.

Needless to say, fans aren't taking it well.

"Was only a matter of time," another fan said.

In his first game with the Buccaneers, Julio racked up three receptions for 69 yards. He also added another 17 yards on the ground.

We'll have to wait and see if he can get healthy before Sunday's game against the Saints.