You can reportedly cross one NFL team off the list when it comes to a potential Julio Jones trade.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Los Angeles Rams are “out” on a trade for the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

Several NFL teams have been mentioned as potential destinations for Jones – with two teams reportedly discussing a trade with the Falcons – though the Rams will not be making a move.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Rams have explored a trade for Jones, though they will not be pursuing one moving forward.

A late arrival in the broader discussion about possible destinations, the Rams have indeed explored the possibility. G.M. Les Snead worked in the Atlanta front office when the Falcons made their move to get Jones a decade ago. Besides, the Rams have a history of pulling off eye-popping moves that entail swapping draft picks for proven commodities. That said, they don’t have a first-round pick until 2024, and they may not want to give up other picks in 2022 and/or 2023 — especially since the next two first-round picks already are destined for Detroit. The Rams also have had cap issues this year, and there are many easy ways to create cap space via restructurings. A new contract for Jones could be the best way, converting most of his $15.3 million base salary to a signing bonus and spreading it over multiple years.

The Titans are reportedly seen as the favorite by many throughout the league. However, Jones reportedly has talked with another star quarterback about teaming up.

“The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together,” ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini tweeted.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

Jones, 32, has been with the Falcons since 2011. The seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 2020 season in which he caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.