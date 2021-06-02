Falcons Player Has Blunt Comment On Julio Jones Situation

Julio Jones does not appear to be interested in playing for the Atlanta Falcons again.

According to multiple reports, Jones approached the Falcons about a trade several months ago. Last month, he admitted in a phone call with Shannon Sharpe – that aired live on Fox Sports 1, potentially without Jones knowing – that he would not be back in Atlanta.

“I’m out of there, man,” Jones told Sharpe.

Multiple teams have been mentioned as options for Jones, though no trade has been made yet. The Falcons’ asking price for Jones is reportedly pretty steep, so it could be a while until a move is official.

The Falcons are pushing forward without him for now.

Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones had a blunt admission when asked about Jones and his status on Wednesday afternoon.

“Haven’t even talked about it,” Deion Jones said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You know he’s out working, and we are here doing the same thing.”

That’s probably the right mindset to have when you’re an NFL player and one of your teammates is involved in trade rumors.

Still, it has to be a bit of an adjustment for Falcons players to not see Julio Jones on the field. He’s been with the franchise since 2011, after all.