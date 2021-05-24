Former NFL GM Has 1 Team In Mind For Julio Jones

If Julio Jones is traded by the Atlanta Falcons, there appears to be one most-likely destination – or, at least, one destination that makes the most sense.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has played for the Falcons for his entire career. However, the latest reports indicate that Jones might prefer a trade.

Jones is rumored to have interest in playing with Cam Newton, though another AFC contender is seen by most as a better fit.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum believes the Tennessee Titans stand out as the best destination for Jones.

“They’re going to have Julio Jones and AJ Brown, they can score 50. They have Ryan Tannehill and you’re going to have Derrick Henry,” Tannebaum said last week. “How are you going to stop that? Remember this guys, Arthur smith the current head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee. He knows that roster really well. He could get a good young linebacker and a second round pick. It makes a ton of sense.”

Derrick Henry certainly has interest in playing alongside a fellow Alabama star.

It remains to be seen if the Falcons will pull the trigger on a Jones trade, but if he’s moved, watch out for Tennessee.