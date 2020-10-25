Julio Jones Makes His Thoughts On A Trade Extremely Clear

There’s been some trade speculation surrounding Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones due to the team’s horrid start.

Jones, though, has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be traded.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was asked about a possible trade following today’s devastating loss to the Detroit Lions. Jones, who’s been with the franchise since 2011, had a blunt response.

“No,” Jones said when asked if he wants to be traded. “I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team.”

Despite the speculation, the Falcons reportedly have no plans to trade either Jones or quarterback Mat Ryan.

From ESPN.com:

Although the Falcons are in last place in the NFC South and already have fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, sources told ESPN they are not looking to move on from Ryan or Jones — one of the most talented wide receivers in the game. Other teams have tiptoed around Jones — and those teams have been told in no uncertain terms that the Falcons have no plans to deal the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, according to sources.

The Falcons dropped to 1-6 on the season with today’s loss, but it doesn’t sound like Jones or Ryan is going anywhere.