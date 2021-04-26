4 Teams That Could Trade For Falcons WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones is rumored to be on the potential trading block.

The longtime Atlanta Falcons star has been with the NFC South franchise for his entire career, but that could reportedly change before the 2021 regular season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have been getting calls about a potential Jones trade. Jones has a major salary cap hit and, if the Falcons were to trade him after June 1, they would get some major relief.

“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe,” Rapoport tweeted.

If the Falcons do trade Jones, where could he land?

Pro Football Focus tweeted out four suggestions and they all make sense.

Which team should trade for Julio Jones? pic.twitter.com/tD9bPuOJhD — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2021

Of those four, the Baltimore Ravens are probably the most fun destination.

Baltimore has lacked a go-to weapon in the passing game throughout Lamar Jackson’s tenure. It would be very exciting to see Jones placed in the Ravens’ offense.

Where do you want to see Jones land if the Falcons pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade?