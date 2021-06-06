Everyone Had Same Reaction To The Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones was officially traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. The All-Pro wide receiver will not attempt to win a Super Bowl out of the AFC, playing with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and others.

The Titans were able to land Jones without giving up a ton of assets.

“Excited to add Julio to the football team. He’s excited to be part of what we’ve got going on in Nashville. It’s a big day for our team,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said on Sunday.

ESPN.com had the full details on the trade:

In exchange for Jones, the Titans will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons. Along with Jones, the Falcons will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans. The deal is pending a physical, the Titans said.

Everyone in the NFL world – including some notable players – seem to be surprised that it only took a second rounder and a fourth rounder to land Jones.

Imma have myself a good Sunday but this is all it took for a generational guy & we were “out” of the Julio sweepstakes!? Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️ we woulda been unstoppable forreal with all them weapons lol! Julio to the 615 fye tho! https://t.co/MGp8HxbyKl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 6, 2021

NFL trade terms are absolutely bonkers compared to the NBA. I understand player impact isn’t the same as far as one guy being THE difference but….. cmon. This is wild https://t.co/24ZYcykUPw — Bill Boards (@THRILLWILL95) June 6, 2021

A 2022 second-round pick (from a likely playoff team) followed by a swap of third-day picks in 2023 is way, way less than the 2022 first-round pick that ESPN reported the Falcons were offered. https://t.co/HFIbYh7TPW — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 6, 2021

While it’s not much for an All-Pro wide receiver, there’s another important aspect to the trade.

According to Jay Glazer, the Titans will be taking on all of Jones’ contract.

The fact ATL got TN to take on Julio Jones’ full salary is huge and I’m a bit surprised. Good deal for all parties getting what they wanted (well, almost as ATL was swinging away for a first-rounder) but their expectations were always managed on that — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) June 6, 2021

The Falcons will now prioritize Calvin Ridley and rookie Kyle Pitts on offense, while Jones attempts to win a Super Bowl in Tennessee.