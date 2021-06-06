The Spun

Everyone Had Same Reaction To The Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones playing for the Falcons.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game at CenturyLink Field on November 20, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Julio Jones was officially traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. The All-Pro wide receiver will not attempt to win a Super Bowl out of the AFC, playing with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and others.

The Titans were able to land Jones without giving up a ton of assets.

“Excited to add Julio to the football team. He’s excited to be part of what we’ve got going on in Nashville. It’s a big day for our team,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said on Sunday.

ESPN.com had the full details on the trade:

In exchange for Jones, the Titans will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons. Along with Jones, the Falcons will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.

The deal is pending a physical, the Titans said.

Everyone in the NFL world – including some notable players – seem to be surprised that it only took a second rounder and a fourth rounder to land Jones.

While it’s not much for an All-Pro wide receiver, there’s another important aspect to the trade.

According to Jay Glazer, the Titans will be taking on all of Jones’ contract.

The Falcons will now prioritize Calvin Ridley and rookie Kyle Pitts on offense, while Jones attempts to win a Super Bowl in Tennessee.


