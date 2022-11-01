Sports World Reacts To Julio Rodriguez Girlfriend News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners watches from the dugout against the Houston Astros in the Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Seattle sports world was stunned to learn that two of the city's brightest stars are now a couple.

Earlier this week, Jordyn Huitema, a soccer player for OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, posted a photo with a Major League Baseball star. That player just so happened to be Julio Rodriguez, who took the league by storm this year.

"Seattle has been good this year :))" she said in the post.

The photo of the new couple went viral on social media and fans couldn't quite believe they were together.

"Julio Rodriguez is dating OL Reign forward Jordyn Huitema, and we have no choice but to Stan," one fan said.

"Julio Rodriguez is dating OL Reign forward Jordyn Huitema The beautiful world of Seattle sports," said another.

