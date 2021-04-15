Julius Erving Has A Blunt Message For The Brooklyn Nets

Former NBA star Julius Erving does not appear to be a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets‘ team this season.

Brooklyn is arguably the clear-cut favorite to win the NBA Finals later this summer. The Nets are led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn is 37-18 on the season and seems primed for a deep postseason run.

While Erving does not doubt any of that, he isn’t a fan with the way the roster came together.

“It’s reminiscent of how the Yankees used to do it all the time. They load up — they call it ‘buying a championship.’ The Lakers are known for doing that too,” Erving said on Danny Green’s podcast, Inside the Green Room, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“They’re getting all these pieces … they don’t know at the end of the season what it’s going to look like or what it’s going to feel like, but they’re going to be formidable,” Erving added. “You’ve got a team with six former All-Stars, and three [All-NBA] guys who have been there and succeeded in the playoffs.”

While the Nets have added several big pieces via free agency, trades and buyouts, that’s become the norm in the NBA.

It’s tough to criticize the Nets for simply doing what every other team is attempting to do, only in potentially better fashion.

Still, you have to respect Erving’s opinion. The legendary basketball star won an NBA title in 1983 and two ABA championships in 1974 and ’76.