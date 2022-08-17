Julius Erving Names His Favorite Player: NBA World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 29: Head coach Julius Erving of Tri-State looks on during the game against the Ball Hogs at United Center on June 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Julius "Dr. J" Erving sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers Fan Nation account for an interview.

During the conversation, Erving was asked who is favorite current NBA player is. The Hall of Famer named Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard as his favorite player.

"Kawhi is my favorite NBA player," Erving said. "Absolutely."

Naturally, basketball fans flocked to Twitter to give their responses. At least one fan thinks the former 76ers star doesn't like his former team.

"Im ngl i dont think Julius Erving likes the sixers," one fan said.

"Best 2-way player in the game, if you ask me," another fan said.

"kawhi is everybody favorite player," a third fan said.

Despite being a big fan of Kawhi, Erving said the pair haven't had a real sit-down conversation just yet.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s kind of like a mutual admiration," Erving said. "I really admire him, I haven’t sat down or had dinner with him or lunch or anything like that. We connected All-Star weekend during the top 75 [celebration]. It’s always just a cordiality there because he’s a favorite guy that I like to watch in the NBA. So I’ve gone on record and saying that, I don’t know if he’s heard about it or not."

Perhaps it's time for that conversation to take place.