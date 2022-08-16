Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 29: Head coach Julius Erving of Tri-State looks on during the game against the Ball Hogs at United Center on June 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3/Getty Images)

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving.

In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard.

Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”

Erving said that he's enjoyed Kawhi's game dating back to his time in San Antonio. And as a noted Tim Duncan fan, it's not much of a surprise that the Hall of Famer also loves Leonard's work ethic and low-key demeanor.

But Dr. J says he hasn't really gotten the chance have a much of a conversation with the Clippers superstar.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s kind of like a mutual admiration," Erving said. "I really admire him, I haven’t sat down or had dinner with him or lunch or anything like that. We connected All-Star weekend during the top 75 [celebration]. It’s always just a cordiality there because he’s a favorite guy that I like to watch in the NBA. So I’ve gone on record and saying that, I don’t know if he’s heard about it or not."

Erving shared that the late Bill Russell was that figure for him when he was playing. Saying that he met the 11-time champion while attending UMass and was always extended a hand of friendship.

Hopefully he and Kawhi are able to build a similar relationship in the coming years.