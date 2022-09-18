Just In: Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Another week of college football is in the books. While Week 3 didn't have anywhere near the drama of Week 2 (on the field at least), there were still some very impactful results that might change the national title picture moving forward.

Texas A&M avenged their loss to Appalachian State with an emphatic home win over a No. 13 Miami team. Elsewhere, Oregon clobbered No. 12 BYU to close out their non-conference slate.

But while there were many close calls throughout college football, there weren't enough for any seismic changes to the rankings. Just about everyone retained their spot from the previous week.

Here is the full Associated Press top 25 ranking heading into Week 4:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

This coming week will see in-conference games across the majority of college football conferences. There are a handful of top 25 matchups as well with Clemson taking on Wake Forest, Florida playing Tennessee and Texas A&M playing Arkansas.

October is where the real action is with big games like Alabama-Arkansas, Baylor-Oklahoma State and Ole Miss-Kentucky highlighting the action.

But the final week of September will present a lot of opportunities to continue weeding out the teams that won't be competing for the College Football Playoff this year.

Who do you think the biggest winner of Week 3 was? Which matchups are you looking forward to in college football's Week 4?