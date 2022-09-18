Skip to main content
65
New Articles

Just In: Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 Released Sunday

Jimbo Fisher walks with Nick Saban at midfield.

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Another week of college football is in the books. While Week 3 didn't have anywhere near the drama of Week 2 (on the field at least), there were still some very impactful results that might change the national title picture moving forward.

Texas A&M avenged their loss to Appalachian State with an emphatic home win over a No. 13 Miami team. Elsewhere, Oregon clobbered No. 12 BYU to close out their non-conference slate.

But while there were many close calls throughout college football, there weren't enough for any seismic changes to the rankings. Just about everyone retained their spot from the previous week. 

Here is the full Associated Press top 25 ranking heading into Week 4:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

This coming week will see in-conference games across the majority of college football conferences. There are a handful of top 25 matchups as well with Clemson taking on Wake Forest, Florida playing Tennessee and Texas A&M playing Arkansas. 

October is where the real action is with big games like Alabama-Arkansas, Baylor-Oklahoma State and Ole Miss-Kentucky highlighting the action. 

But the final week of September will present a lot of opportunities to continue weeding out the teams that won't be competing for the College Football Playoff this year. 

Who do you think the biggest winner of Week 3 was? Which matchups are you looking forward to in college football's Week 4? 