Justin Fields Admits Bears Aren't Ready: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball while being chased by Marcell Harris #36 of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Justin Fields knows that the Bears aren't ready for game action right now.

After all, most players in this situation would say that because it's still mid-June. Teams are only in the minicamp phase and training camp is still well over a month away.

Fields spoke to the media on Wednesday and while he knows the team isn't ready right now, they will be by the time Week 1 comes around in September.

“I'm the type of guy that would like to know I'm prepared," Fields said. "So, right now, I'm just being honest, we're not ready to play a game right now. And when that time comes, we will be ready. Right now, no, not ready to play a game.”

Bears fans liked this answert from Fields.

Fields will look to take a big step forward this season after a tough rookie year. He finished the 2021 season with 1,870 yards through the air, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The Bears will also look to improve from their 6-11 record as well, which was good for third in the NFC North.