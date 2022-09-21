Justin Fields Apologizes For What He Said About Bears Fans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a somewhat controversial comment.

Fields spoke about the disappointment following a loss and took a shot at Bears fans who complained. “It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans… They aren’t putting in any work," he said.

Well, he was back in front of the microphone on Wednesday afternoon and addressed those comments. He explained that he was frustrated after the game before adding that he respects Bears fans.

"I respect every fan that we have," he said. "I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do."

Fields is a young quarterback who is learning not only how to win on the field, but handle disappointment when he leaves the field.

Next up for the Bears is a very winnable contest against the Houston Texans.