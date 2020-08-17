Justin Fields’ petition for the Big Ten Conference hit another major milestone on Sunday evening.

The star Ohio State quarterback started a petition on Sunday morning to get the Big Ten to change its football decision. The conference voted earlier this week to push football back to 2021, at the earliest.

Less than 12 hours after the petition was put online, it has 200,000 signatures. That’s a pretty incredible mark.

There you go, 200,000 and rising. pic.twitter.com/nGcZth37tw — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) August 17, 2020

The petition has been signed by Fields and several other Big Ten players.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

Even Michigan football players are getting behind the Ohio State-started petition.

“I maintain the stance that other players and I want to play in a situation that is made as safe as possible and work with the conference and NCAA in order to determine a solution that addresses the concerns that college athletes have and finding a way to ensure that every school is adhering to a uniform set of protocols,” Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds told ESPN.

Those interested in signing the petition can do so here.