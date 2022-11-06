Justin Fields Broke An NFL Quarterback Record On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Bears second-year QB Justin Fields ran his way all the way into the NFL record books on Sunday.

Per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, with Fields' 178 rushing yards he broke the record for most yards gained on the ground by a quarterback in a regular season game.

Fields scrambled all over the Dolphins defense Sunday, recording a career-long 61-yard rushing TD in the third quarter.

The former first-round pick did a lot of his damage through the air as well, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three scores with his arm.

Fields has looked tremendous in recent weeks, showing a lot of that dynamic ability that many envisioned coming out of Ohio State. With an added weapon in Chase Claypool, the future definitely looks bright in the Chi.

Although his two top targets in this one were Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet who combined for 12 of Fields' 17 passes in the three-point loss.