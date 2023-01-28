Football World Reacts To Warren Sapp's Major Quarterback Trade Rumor

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, another NFL quarterback was rumored to be on the trade block.

All of the trade talk has surrounded Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr so far this offseason. However, during an appearance on the Boone Podcast, former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp said he's heard Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields could be next.

"What I'm hearing out of Chicago is they're fixing to package him up, trade him for some other pieces and then go with the Bryce kid from Alabama," Sapp said. "There's smoke everywhere talking about them trading Justin Fields and going after Bryce."

His comments caught the football world by surprise. Most fans are skeptical of the reporting.

"Take it from the ultimate hedger, this is hedge reporting at its worst. The very end: 'NO NO NO NO NO NO. I’m just putting it out there. It might be a big fire brewing and you didn’t see it coming. Warren Sapp told you first,'" one reporter joked.

"That makes zero sense and zero chance Sapp would know that," another fan said.

Others think the rumor is good for business.

"Bears need to hype this story up. Bring on the bidding war for the #1 pick," added another.

Should the Bears trade Fields and draft Bryce Young?